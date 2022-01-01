Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 73,482 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,482 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $76,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.