CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.90 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.