Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 671.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.12. 134,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,036. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

