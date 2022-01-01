Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $74.57 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 677.97 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 2.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.