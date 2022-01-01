Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Mark Bankes Acquires 29,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,915.85).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 88.82 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.52. Centamin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 104 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.56).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

