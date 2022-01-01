Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

