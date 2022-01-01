Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $75.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 704,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

