Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.