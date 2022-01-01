Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,734 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

