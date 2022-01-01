Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,557 shares of company stock worth $65,627. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

