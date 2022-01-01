Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 3,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.