CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $34.26 or 0.00072308 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and $442,683.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

