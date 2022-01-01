Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

