Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

