Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 28,300 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $334.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

