Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

