Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

