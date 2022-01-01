Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.39 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

