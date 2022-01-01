Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 116,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

