Comparing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 3.35% 17.19% 7.22% ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56%

98.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.11 $79.47 million $0.60 88.40 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.87 $474.51 million $3.41 76.39

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Haemonetics. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 6 0 2.75 ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $75.14, suggesting a potential upside of 41.67%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $244.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than ResMed.

Summary

ResMed beats Haemonetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

