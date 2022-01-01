Comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) & Its Peers

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1363 1979 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.16%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.35 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.63

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

