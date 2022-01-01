Comparing Mullen Automotive (MULN) and The Competition

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -7.92 Mullen Automotive Competitors $956.41 million -$1.59 million 18.22

Mullen Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.54% -1,556.62% -9.91%

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 671 3198 4959 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Mullen Automotive’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mullen Automotive rivals beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.