Comparing Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -163.35% -91.34% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulse Biosciences and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.83%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.31) -6.41 NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.96 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

