Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

CMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

OTC:CMPX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

