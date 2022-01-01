Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.