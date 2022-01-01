Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

