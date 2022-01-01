Conning Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $58.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.