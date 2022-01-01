ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $12.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,294,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,718,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

