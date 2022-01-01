Contrasting Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel NeuroPharma N/A N/A -$45.80 million N/A N/A Prothena $850,000.00 2,707.93 -$111.14 million $1.03 47.96

Impel NeuroPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena.

Profitability

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel NeuroPharma N/A N/A -121.15% Prothena 34.76% 23.20% 15.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Impel NeuroPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Impel NeuroPharma and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel NeuroPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90

Impel NeuroPharma currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.15%. Prothena has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Impel NeuroPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Impel NeuroPharma is more favorable than Prothena.

Summary

Prothena beats Impel NeuroPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

