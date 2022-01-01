Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.