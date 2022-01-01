Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

