Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

