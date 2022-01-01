Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 181 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,912.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,708.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

