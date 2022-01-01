Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,917,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 71.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,770.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

