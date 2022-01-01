Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.6% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,912.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,708.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.