Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Head to Head Review

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This table compares Creative Realities and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creative Realities and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.96 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.00 CSP $49.21 million 0.78 $700,000.00 $0.15 58.60

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSP beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.