Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$6.79. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 2,721,213 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.72.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.