Critical Analysis: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) & Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Finance Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.69 -$31.86 million ($0.30) -30.43 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -3.18% -0.61% -0.29% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Finance Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $9.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Finance Trust.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

