Critical Analysis: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.17%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 220.03 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.27 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 8.84 $432.79 million $1.74 47.77

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

