Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4432307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

