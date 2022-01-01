Crossject (OTC:CRJTF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 3rd

Crossject SA (OTC:CRJTF)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 3rd.

OTC CRJTF opened at $3.25 on Friday. Crossject has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get Crossject alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crossject in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Crossject SA manufactures and markets needle-free injection system. It develops and produces generic drugs such as methotrexate, epinephrin, and sumatriptan. The company distributes its products under the Zeneo brand. Crossject was founded by Patrick Alexandre and Xavière Castano on August 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Dijon, France.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Crossject Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossject and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.