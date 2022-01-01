CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

