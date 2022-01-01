CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $366.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

