CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CTS were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.75. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

