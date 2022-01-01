CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Up 4%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 8,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBXF. Roth Capital began coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

