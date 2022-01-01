Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

