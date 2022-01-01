Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 327 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,320,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.42. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

