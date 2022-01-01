Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $128.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 176,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

