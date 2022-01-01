CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $60,680.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 87.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00316580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

