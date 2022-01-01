Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Upstart accounts for about 0.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

